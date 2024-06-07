Man describes moments he was attacked in drive-thru lane while waiting for fried chicken

By Sooji Nam

MANGONIA PARK, Florida (WPBF) — All Michael Gee wanted was some fried chicken after work.

But he never thought that would become the moment he’d be bracing for his life.

“She came up to the window, I’m sitting here. Bang. Bang. Bang,” Michael Gee, who said he was attacked at Hook Fish and Chicken, told WPBF 25 News.

Gee was waiting in the drive-thru lane at the restaurant off Australian Avenue in Mangonia Park on Monday. At Hook Fish and Chicken, you pay at the one window and pull up in the lot to wait for your food.

Gee said as he was waiting to pay, he saw the car in front of him wasn’t moving for a while.

“She was sitting there for maybe 5 minutes. And I just asked her to move up, it seemed like a long time. Like, let me move up and let me pay. And yeah, that really fueled the fire there,” he said.

Gee then described how he saw a woman getting out of her car, with something in her hand.

“Ran up to my driver’s door and started beating me through the window with a hammer,” he said.

He then called 911.

“I still could not move because she was in front of me. I couldn’t even leave the line. The girl sat there and waited for her chicken to come out and did move,” he said.

Investigators eventually arrested the woman and identified her as 23-year-old Kaesha Bell.

Gee said his window was down while he was waiting to pay at the drive-thru lane, when the woman continued to cuss and yell racial slurs at him. He grabbed his phone to record what was going on.

“She went nuts, she ruined my phone, she hit the car, she hit my hands,” Gee said.

His phone has been shattered as a result of the hammer, and he wonders what could have happened if his phone wasn’t there.

“It sent off an SOS to every emergency contact saying I got into an accident. I didn’t know the phones could do that, I guess from the impact,” he said.

Bell faces multiple charges, including burglary with assault or battery, aggravated battery and criminal mischief.

“It could have been a gun, you know? If there was a gun, I would have been dead,” he said.

The judge had ordered Bell no bond for the burglary with assault or battery charge. She is due back in court on July 5.

“It was all ridiculous. We’re waiting there for fried chicken, no one needs to fight about that. It’s no life-or-death situation,” Gee said.

