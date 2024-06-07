Florida woman charged with leaving her boyfriend to die in a suitcase faces October trial

ORLANDO (AP) — A Florida woman charged with leaving her boyfriend to die after he was zipped into a suitcase in their home will go on trial in October. An Oct. 7 trial date was set during a hearing Friday for Sarah Boone in state court in Orlando, almost four years after her arrest. Boone has pleaded not guilty to the second-degree murder charge. Boone initially told detectives that she and her boyfriend thought it would be funny if he got into the suitcase and that she fell asleep, thinking he could get out. However, detectives charged Boone after they found videos on her phone showing Torres yelling that he couldn’t breathe.

