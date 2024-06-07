Dodgers’ Kiké Hernández makes error in midst of live television interview

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Kiké Hernández made an error while in the midst of a live television interview during a game against the New York Yankees. Hernández had a microphone and was speaking with Wayne Randazzo and former pitcher Dontrelle Willis on the Apple TV telecast in the second inning about Hernández’s decision to wear colorful cleats and the atmosphere at Yankee Stadium when Hernández allowed Gleyber Torres’ one-out grounder to bounce off his bare hand. After ball one to DJ LeMahieu on a pitch clock violation by Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Hernández said: “What was the previous question, before I made that error?”

