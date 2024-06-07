Documents reveal horror of Maine’s deadliest mass shooting

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Thousands of pages of Maine Department of Public Safety documents are providing new details of the chaos and carnage surrounding the state’s deadliest mass shooting. Officers arrived at the two shooting scenes in Lewiston last October not knowing if the gunman was still there, and with living and dead victims on the floors. One officer described desperate survivors screaming for help. The descriptions of the scenes where 18 people were killed and 13 others wounded were included in more than 3,000 pages of documents released Friday. The Associated Press and other news organizations requested the documents under the Maine Freedom of Access Act.

By DAVID SHARP and HOLLY RAMER Associated Press

