Crash captured on dashcam; police say driver fell asleep at the wheel

By Collin Leonard

OGDEN, Utah (KSL) — A red Cadillac driving down Harrison Boulevard was captured on a dashboard camera Wednesday slowly crossing multiple lanes of traffic and oncoming cars before hitting a house and a parked vehicle, and sending a man to the hospital.

Initial reports indicate a man was working under his car at the time of the accident, and the collision caused the car to roll back and crush him. He was taken to the hospital. Ogden police said his injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, while family members contend the man is in critical condition.

A witness said on social media the car “plowed through three yards, damaging 3 houses, and collided with 2 cars,” before flipping and coming to a halt. The driver of the vehicle walked away without injury, according to the witness.

Police say the driver “had fallen asleep behind the wheel, which caused him to cross lanes and strike the parked cars.”

They said “it was determined by the traffic investigators that drug and alcohol impairment was not a factor. The driver was released with a citation.” A spokesperson with the department did not elaborate on the type of impairment testing conducted at the scene.

Ogden police cautioned the public on the dangers of driving while tired.

“Drowsy driving is a serious and often underestimated hazard. It can slow reaction times, impair decision-making and significantly increase the risk of accidents,” the department said in a statement.

