Blinken to push cease-fire proposal in eighth urgent Mideast trip since war in Gaza erupted
By MATTHEW LEE
AP Diplomatic Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is returning to the Middle East on his eighth diplomatic mission to the region since the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza began in October. The State Department says Blinken, who is currently in France accompanying President Joe Biden on a state visit, will fly from Paris to Cairo on Monday before traveling to Israel, Jordan and Qatar. Blinken will then go to Italy to join Biden at a G7 summit. The lightning tour comes as the Biden administration is pushing hard for Hamas to accept a three-phase cease-fire proposal that would see the release of hostages held by the group and potentially pave the way for an end to the conflict and the reconstruction of Gaza.