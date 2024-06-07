AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Ohio’s special congressional election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s allies could soon add another U.S. House member to their ranks, as Ohio voters head to the polls in a district the Republican former president carried comfortably in 2020. Republican Bill Johnson served in Congress for more than a decade before resigning in January, leaving a vacancy in a district that has a track record of electing Republicans. In March, primary voters selected two nominees to Tuesday’s special general election: Democrat Michael Kripchak and Republican Michael Rulli. Rulli is campaigning as a “pro-Trump” candidate. Johnson won his last four elections by more than 30 percentage points. And Trump last carried the district by roughly 30 percentage points.

