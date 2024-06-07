Gunman opens fire on students at a rural University of Panama campus, killing 1 and wounding another

PANAMA CITY, Panama (AP) — An unidentified gunman has opened fire on a group of students on a rural campus of the University of Panama Friday, killing one and wounding another before escaping. University Rector Eduardo Flores C. said via the social platform X that the agricultural sciences students were doing field work at the university’s regional center in Veraguas about 155 miles (250 kilometers) southwest of the capital when the shooting took place. The shooter hopped a fence and escaped. A law enforcement official confirmed that no one was in custody.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.