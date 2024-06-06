Woman’s 2023 death was first fatal black bear attack on a human in California records, officials say

DOWNIEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A woman found dead last year in a mountain community was the victim of the first documented fatal black bear attack on a human in California. The death occurred in the Sierra Nevada town of Downieville. Sierra County sheriff’s deputies making a welfare check in November found bear signs and the remains of 71-year-old Patrice Miller in a house. KCRA-TV reported Wednesday that Sheriff Mike Fisher said it initially appeared Miller had died of other causes. But the autopsy determined she was killed by the bear. A bear trapped on the property was euthanized and DNA testing found it was responsible.

