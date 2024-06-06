Woman pleads no contest to causing DUI crash that killed 11-year-old son, unborn child in Lancaster County

By Susan Shapiro

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A woman pleaded no contest Wednesday to 22 charges related to a DUI crash that killed her 11-year-old son and unborn child, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Jennifer Johnson, 38, of Lancaster, will be sentenced at a later date on charges that include homicide by vehicle while DUI and aggravated assault of an unborn child.

Police said video captured on another driver’s dashcam showed Johnson’s Honda Accord hit an SUV head-on in February 2021 on the bridge near Lititz Pike and Keller Avenue in Manheim Township.

Her 11-year-old son was flown to a Philadelphia hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said her fetus also sustained fatal injuries, and its heartbeat stopped a few days after the crash.

The two people in the SUV suffered injuries that included spleen damage and rib fractures.

Police said they discovered multiple empty alcoholic containers in Johnson’s car. According to police, her blood alcohol content was 0.262% — more than three times the legal limit.

A vehicle crash construction completed by police determined Johnson was traveling between 67-69 mph in a 25 mph zone.

