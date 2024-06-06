What to know about Russia’s growing footprint in Africa

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister is visiting Africa’s sub-Saharan region of the Sahel this week as Moscow seeks to grow its influence in the restive, mineral-rich region. Russia has emerged as the security partner of choice for a growing number of African governments in the region, displacing traditional allies like France and the United States. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has made several trips to Africa in recent years to boost Moscow’s influence. His stops this week included Guinea, the Republic of Congo, Burkina Faso and Chad. Russia has also used the private security company Wagner and its likely successor, Africa Corps, with Russian mercenaries taking up roles from protecting African leaders to helping states fight extremists.

By MARK BANCHEREAU and JESSICA DONATI Associated Press

