Trump will campaign in Arizona following his hush money conviction

PHOENIX (AP) — Donald Trump is returning to the campaign trail with a trip to Arizona, his first appearance in a battleground state since he was convicted in a hush money scandal. Trump is scheduled to speak Thursday at a town hall in Phoenix organized by Turning Point, a conservative youth organization that has seen its influence rise alongside Trump’s takeover of the GOP. Trump responded defiantly to the verdict a day after a New York jury found him guilty last week of a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor. But Trump has not spoken directly to the swing state voters who will decide the November election.

