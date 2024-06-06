The prosecution is wrapping up in Hunter Biden’s gun trial. There are 2 more witnesses expected

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are wrapping up their gun case against Hunter Biden, with two more witnesses expected Friday in their effort to prove to jurors that the president’s son lied on a mandatory gun purchase form when he said he wasn’t “an unlawful user of, or addicted to” drugs. Prosecutors are still planning to call a drug expert and an FBI chemist. Their testimony will cap a week that has been largely dedicated to highlighting the seriousness of Hunter Biden’s drug problem through highly personal and sometimes salacious witness testimony. He has pleaded not guilty to three felonies.

By RANDALL CHASE, MICHAEL KUNZELMAN, COLLEEN LONG and CLAUDIA LAUER Associated Press

