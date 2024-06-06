Stanley Cup win by the Oilers would net Colorado sports bar owners nearly $600,000

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two Colorado sports bar owners placed a three-team parlay with BetMGM Sportsbook that would pay $584,000 if the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final The series begins Saturday. The bettors’ $1,000 wager hit on the first two legs when the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl and European soccer power Real Madrid claimed the Champions League title. The Panthers are -130 favorites at BetMGM to win the Cup. Edmonton is nearly even money at +110. BetMGM favors the series going six or seven games at +200 each.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.