South Africa’s president attends a key meeting of his party over how to form a new government

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is meeting with senior officials of the African National Congress to decide how to go about forming a government after the party lost its 30-year grip on power and left a post-election deadlock. The party’s National Executive Committee was meeting in Johannesburg on Thursday to work through a split within the party’s ranks over which direction to take. ANC lost its long-held majority in last week’s vote but remained the biggest party. It now needs some form of agreement with others to run Africa’s most industrialized country.

