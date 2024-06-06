Sacramento police believe teen missing for 2 months is human trafficking victim

By Web staff

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 17-year-old Isabel Gallego, last seen on April 19. They believe she is the victim of human trafficking and are now looking for Kyree Jackson in connection with her disappearance.

Her family said she left without taking any personal belongings and has not contacted them in over two months.

“It’s been excruciating, absolutely horrible,” said Isabel’s mother, Julie Gallego.

Her father, Richard, echoed his wife’s shock by saying, “It seemed really out of character for her. Recently, she was talking about her future career as a social worker to help at risk kids. She had plans for the future.”

Sacramento police say Jackson is wanted on unrelated felony charges out of Sacramento County and they believe the two first went to Portland, Oregon before traveling to Seattle. Isabel’s parents say Jackson came to their home and shook their hands two weeks before she vanished.

“He was super friendly. We met him. He said he was a 19-year-old, that’s how he described himself and Isabel did, he was just super friendly,” Richard said.

Isabel is described as very outgoing, creative and trusting. They are still struggling with the fact that she hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

“I said goodnight to her on a Friday night, and Saturday morning, she wasn’t in her bed,” Julie said. “We contacted a few of her friends but once we realized she wasn’t with them, we contacted police within 24 hours. Police said they haven’t seen a case where they’ve literally just fallen off the earth.”

Isabel’s parents say they were monitoring her social media and were involved in who she was spending time with. They fear she met Jackson on social media and may have been communicating with him without them knowing.

“I think my message is this really can happen to any family. You just can’t be careful enough about who your kids are with,” Julie said.

If they could speak to their daughter, they want her to know she is loved and so many people want her home and safe.

“We would want her to know we love her so much, that whatever has happened, we love her and we just want her home and safe,” Julie said.

Her father pleads with Isabel to fight and get away. I asked if he had a message for those who might be behind his daughter’s disappearance.

“I haven’t sat with that thought for very long,” Richard said. “We’re a Christian family. I’m supposed to pray for my enemies. I just hope he finds grace.”

If you have any information regarding the missing person, please contact the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471.

