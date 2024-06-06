Records tumble across Southwest US as temperatures soar well into triple digits
By SCOTT SONNER
Associated Press
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Records tumbled across the Southwest U.S. as temperatures soared past 110 degrees in parts of Southern California, Nevada and Arizona. At a campaign rally for presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in Phoenix, 11 people fell ill from heat exhaustion by late Thursday afternoon and were taken to the hospital. All were treated and later released. The National Weather Service says the Southwest’s first heat wave of the year is expected to keep a grip on the region for at least another day. The weather service in Phoenix says the city is experiencing “dangerously hot conditions.” New record highs Thursday included 113 in Phoenix and 111 in Las Vegas.