Pueblo PD seeking information on shooting from last weekend

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is seeking information on a shooting that occurred this past weekend.

According to the PPD, officers responded to a shooting just before 10 p.m. last Sunday, June 2 near Northern Ave. and Orman Ave. When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. His conditions is unknown at this time.

The PPD said the investigation determined the gunshots may have come from a silver sedan that left the scene immediately after the shooting.

According to the PPD, several witnesses and vehicles left the scene of the shooting prior to law enforcement arriving.

The Pueblo Police Department is asking anyone that may have information/video related to this shooting please come forward with that information. Persons with information can contact Detective Joseph Cardona at 719-553-3385, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers at 719-542-STOP or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.