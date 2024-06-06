Pueblo breaks ground on new Riverwalk project

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Pueblo broke ground on a new Arkansas Riverwalk project Thursday.

The project that has been five years in the making includes extending the existing channel eastward to Sante Fe Dr. and building a new boathouse.

Thursday's groundbreaking marks the start of the fourth phase of expansion.

Officials said the existing walkways will still be open to people during the completion of the project, which is expected to take a year or two.