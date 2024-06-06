Skip to Content
News

Pueblo breaks ground on new Riverwalk project

By
New
today at 6:17 PM
Published 6:31 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Pueblo broke ground on a new Arkansas Riverwalk project Thursday.

The project that has been five years in the making includes extending the existing channel eastward to Sante Fe Dr. and building a new boathouse.

Thursday's groundbreaking marks the start of the fourth phase of expansion.

Officials said the existing walkways will still be open to people during the completion of the project, which is expected to take a year or two.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content