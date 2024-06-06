Possibility of ranked-choice voting in Colorado faces a hurdle with new law

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has signed a bill that would impose another hurdle for the implementation of ranked-choice voting, which may be on the November ballot. The new law would require that the system first be tested at a municipal level, delaying implementation. The system would allow voters to rank candidates instead of choosing just one. Polis tried to quell fears by saying that if voters pass the ballot measure, they will work swiftly to implement it even with the new requirements.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.