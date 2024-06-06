Poland’s military says a soldier who was stabbed at the border with Belarus has died

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s military says a soldier who was stabbed last month from behind a barrier at the border with Belarus has died. It says the soldier was stabbed in the chest by a migrant who reached through the border barrier bars. The soldier was hospitalized in serious condition in Hajnowska. It says he was taken to a military hospital in Warsaw on Thursday but died there in the afternoon. The situation at the European Union’s eastern border is increasingly tense under pressure from thousands of people from the Middle East, Asia and Africa trying to force the metal barrier that Poland put up in 2022 to seal the frontier. Poland and the EU say migrant groups are organized and aided by Russia and its ally Belarus to destabilize Europe.

