Pirates sign left-handed reliever Justin Bruihl in hopes of solidifying sometimes shaky bullpen

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Justin Bruihl is hoping to hit the reset button with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The left-handed reliever has joined the Pirates less than a week after opting out of his minor league deal with the Cincinnati Reds. The 26-year-old Bruihl pitched well at Triple-A Louisville, going 4-0 with a 2.31 ERA in 19 appearances. But with his path to the majors with the Reds seemingly blocked, Bruihl bet on himself and became a free agent on June 1. The Pirates are looking for a second left-handed reliever to go with veteran Aroldis Chapman.

