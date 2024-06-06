Penrose Funeral home owners expected to return to court today in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Jon and Carrie Hallford the former owners of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose are expected back in court today, June 6.

Following their last court appearance the couple is now on house arrest with G.P.S. monitoring and an unsecured bond while their federal fraud case continues. The two were recently charged with over a dozen federal wire fraud charges for taking money from customers and the U.S. government through COVID-19 relief loans for small businesses.

oday, the couple will be in court for an arraignment. It's scheduled at 9:00 this morning at the El Paso County Courthouse. On June 17th, jury trials will begin and is expected to take 10 days.