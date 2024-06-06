Over 1.2 million rechargeable lights are under recall for fire hazards, following one reported death

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 1.2 million rechargeable lights are under recall in the U.S. and Canada following a report of one consumer death. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Good Earth Lighting’s now-recalled integrated light bars have batteries that can overheat — and cause the unit to catch on fire. That can pose serious burn and smoke inhalation risks. To date, the CPSC notes that there’s been one report of a consumer who died, as well as another who was treated for smoke inhalation when the light caused a fire in their home last year. Both regulators and Good Earth Lighting urge those in possession of these recalled products to stop using them immediately — and contact the company for a free replacement.

