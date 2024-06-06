Minnesota man’s 2001 murder conviction should be overturned, officials say

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A special unit with the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office says the 2001 murder conviction of a 62-year-old Minnesota man should be overturned. Brian Pippitt has been incarcerated for over two decades. He was convicted for the 1998 murder of 84-year-old shopkeeper Evelyn Malin. The Conviction Review Unit of the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office conducted a report and issued an announcement Thursday. They say prosecutors used unreliable evidence and shoddy legal tactics to secure a conviction. Pippitt’s case marks the first time the special unit has recommended the full exoneration of an incarcerated person. The Aitkin County Attorney has 20 days to respond to Pippitt’s petition for release.

