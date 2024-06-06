Memphis, Tennessee, police checking if veteran charged with killing homeless man has targeted others

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis police say they are investigating whether a a U.S. Army veteran charged with killing a homeless man has targeted other homeless people in the city. Police say Kurt Loucks was charged Friday with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Shaun Rhea. Police say Loucks attacked Rhea early Friday morning in downtown Memphis. A security guard at a nearby hotel tells police he saw Loucks pepper-spray Rhea while Loucks was armed with a knife. Police say Loucks went into his apartment but returned and shot at Rhea with a rifle. Loucks is being held without bond. Loucks’ lawyer says he is looking into whether Loucks was acting in self-defense.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.