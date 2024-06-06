Members of Congress commemorate D-Day with their own parachute jump over Normandy

WASHINGTON (AP) — A contingent of U.S. lawmakers from the House of Representatives is preparing for a commemorative parachute jump at Normandy marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day. The 10 congressmen, all veterans themselves, are making the trek to France to pay tribute. It’s being organized by Republican Rep. Mike Waltz of Florida and Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado. They say it shows how Congress can come together despite an era of acrimony and infighting. Still, they don’t always agree politically, particularly over U.S. aid to Ukraine. They will be donning vintage paratrooper uniforms and flying in a vintage plane. The GOP leadership told the lawmakers to be careful.

