Man pleads not guilty to killing 3 women and dumping their bodies in Oregon and Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man accused of killing three women last year in the Portland, Oregon, area and dumping their bodies has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. News outlets report 39-year-old Jesse Calhoun’s attorney entered the pleas Thursday on three counts each of second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse in the deaths of Charity Lynn Perry, Bridget Leanne Webster and Joanna Speaks. Perry and Webster were found in Oregon, while Speaks was found in southwest Washington. Calhoun was arrested in June 2023 on unrelated parole warrants and was indicted in May in the women’s deaths.