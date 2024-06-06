Man charged with killing Indiana police officer dies in prison while awaiting trial
PENDLETON, Ind. (AP) — A man charged with killing an Indiana police officer has died at a state prison while awaiting trial. Authorities say Phillip Lee was alone in his cell and unresponsive early Thursday. No foul play is suspected. No other details were released. Lee was charged with murder and other crimes in the death of Richmond Officer Seara Burton, who was shot in the head in 2022. She was assisting officers who had stopped Lee on his moped and suspected that he possessed drugs.