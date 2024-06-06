Like Reagan before him, Biden looks to capture magic of Pointe du Hoc story

PARIS (AP) — President Joe Biden will speak from Pointe du Hoc this week, marking his second trip to the Normandy coast during his visit to France for the 80th anniversary of D-Day. The cliffs of Pointe du Hoc were scaled by Army Rangers during the invasion, and the mission became legendary over the years. It was memorialized by President Ronald Reagan in 1984, when he paid tribute to “the boys of Pointe du Hoc.” Biden on Friday plans to use the site to rally Americans in defense of democracy, which he has said is under threat from Donald Trump in this year’s presidential election.

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

