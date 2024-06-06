Judge sentences former Illinois child welfare worker to jail in boy’s death

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge has sentenced a former Illinois state child welfare worker to six months in jail in connection with a 5-year-old boy’s death. The Chicago Tribune reported that Lake County Associate Judge George Strickland also ordered Carlos Acosta on Thursday to contribute $1,000 to a county advocacy center and perform 200 hours of public service. The judge convicted Acosta of child endangerment in October. The boy, Andrew “AJ” Freund of Crystal Lake died in April 2019 after his mother beat him. Acosta was accused of ignoring numerous warning signs that the boy was being abused.

