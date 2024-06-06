Joe Manchin isn’t a candidate 5 months before the election. But he still has time to change his mind

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — It’s five months before the general election, and Joe Manchin of West Virginia isn’t running for office. What he has done over the past year is announce he won’t run for reelection as a Democrat, changed his party registration to independent, and ruled out a third-party run for president. Every election cycle, it seems, Manchin tries to find the best political fit for himself. And he may not be done. Although the window is closing, there’s still time for him to mull potential runs for governor, the Senate or even the U.S. presidency. In true Manchin fashion, he says, “Never say never, because you never know.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.