Hundreds of asylum-seekers are camped out near Seattle. There’s a vacant motel next door

KENT, Wash. (AP) — A cluster of tarp-covered tents in a grassy lot south of Seattle highlights the strain facing many communities are facing. President Joe Biden is attempting to restrict asylum and neutralize immigration as a political liability ahead of this fall’s election. About 240 asylum-seekers are camping in the lot next to a busy highway and a vacant motel owned by King County. The county purchased the 85-room motel as an emergency quarantine shelter during the pandemic. It says it doesn’t have the resources to open it for the migrants. The asylum-seekers are hoping police don’t follow through on threats to arrest them for trespassing.

