Guatemala lawyer who defended rural and Indigenous people killed in attack

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A Guatemalan lawyer who worked closely with organizations representing farmworker and Indigenous groups has been killed in an apparent ambush. Human rights organizations said Thursday that José Domingo was with two members of the United Farmworker Committee when they were shot by a group of men Wednesday south of the capital. Guatemalan authorities had not commented on the attack. Daniel Pascual, a leader of that organization, said the other two men were wounded, one seriously. Domingo was helping to legalize a land title in the area. Land ownership issues are often contentious in rural Guatemala where Indigenous peoples and farmworkers struggle to obtain title to the land they live on and frequently face illegal evictions.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.