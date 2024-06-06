Greek authorities searching for missing British doctor who popularized fasting for weight loss

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities have confirmed that they are searching for Michael Mosley, a well-known British television doctor who popularized intermittent fasting for weight loss. Greek police said Thursday that a broad search and rescue operation is underway on Symi, which is on the eastern side of the Aegean Sea and not far from Turkey. Police, firefighters, civil protection personnel and volunteers were participating in the search, along with at least one sniffer dog, drones and a helicopter. Mosley, 67, is well-known in the U.K. for his 5:2 diet, which involves people restricting their calorie intake for two days a week while eating healthily the other five and exercising regularly.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.