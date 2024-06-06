Gilgo Beach killings suspect Rex Heuermann expected to be indicted today on 2 more murder charges, sources say

By John Miller, Mark Morales, Brynn Gingras and Christina Maxouris, CNN

(CNN) — Gilgo Beach serial killings suspect Rex Heuermann is expected to be indicted on two more murder charges when he appears in court Thursday, multiple law enforcement sources told CNN.

Heuermann was arrested in July and has since been charged with murder in the killings of four women whose bodies were discovered bound with belts or tape and wrapped in burlap along a stretch of Long Island’s Gilgo Beach in 2010.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty and maintains he did not commit the crimes.

The victims – Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, Amber Costello and Maureen Brainard-Barnes – became known as the “Gilgo Four.”

The women were among at least 11 sets of remains discovered near the waterfront in Long Island’s Suffolk County since 2010.

Authorities have accused Heuermann of leading a double life, saying they believe his wife and children did not know about the alleged crimes and that the “Gilgo Four” killings allegedly all took place when his family was traveling out of state. That allegedly allowed Heuermann “unfettered time to execute his plans for each victim without any fear that his family would uncover or learn of his involvement in these crimes,” prosecutors previously said in an indictment.

Less than a week after Heuermann’s arrest, his wife filed for divorce. But she has since said she does not believe Heuermann is capable of the crimes he’s accused of.

In January, Heuermann’s attorney Michael Brown told reporters the former New York architect claimed he’s “not guilty of these charges” and looks forward to fighting the charges in court.

‘We are not near the end of this investigation,’ law enforcement source says

Law enforcement sources told CNN that investigators uncovered evidence during searches of the Manorville area of Long Island as well as Heuermann’s home earlier this year that helped advance the investigation.

Detectives believe, based on “offender characteristics” of serial killers, there may be more alleged killings, according to officials who have been briefed on the investigation.

“In most of these cases, a serial killer does not start killing in his 40s,” said a law enforcement official familiar with the case.

That belief spurred investigators to not only expand their attempts to identify unidentified victims, re-examine dump sites and conduct additional searches of Heuermann’s home, but to also begin reexamining unsolved missing persons cases.

Investigators are also looking at seemingly unrelated unsolved homicides where there may be similarities among the victims, the crime scenes or condition of the bodies.

“We are not near the end of this investigation,” one law enforcement official involved in the sweeping case said. “We are very much at the beginning.”

