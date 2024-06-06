COSILoveYou now accepting donations for 5th annual Backpack Bash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - An annual event is returning to Colorado Springs to help get school supplies into the hands of kids in need.

COSILoveYou has announced they are now accepting donations for the 5th annual Backpack Bash!

The event is an effort that supports nearly 12,000 students across the Colorado Springs area. Nearly 70 local churches, businesses, and other groups participate.

For the Backpack Bash, each student will receive a brand-new backpack and a variety of school supplies so they can be prepared when they head back for the fall semester.

"This is why we've started this. Typically you have bigger and smaller school supply events at the end of summer/beginning of fall. This is a great way for a lot of those organizations who want the same thing to really centralize the resources and make sure we have enough for as many people as we possibly can," said Executive Director Stu Davis.

If you're interested in donating, you can find more information here: COSILoveYou Backpack Bash