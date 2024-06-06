Charges against warden and guards at Wisconsin’s Shawshank-like prison renew calls to close it

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The charges brought this week against a warden and eight staffers related to the deaths of two inmates at Wisconsin’s oldest prison are renewing calls to close it and another lockup. The prison at Waupun was built in the 1850s and has long been a target for closure amid concerns about deterioration, extended lockdowns and staffing shortfalls. Republican lawmakers say they will increase oversight amid renewed discussions about building a new prison. Concerns over job losses and the cost of building a new prison have been stumbling blocks in the past.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.