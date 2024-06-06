Around 80 migrants rescued in English Channel after making risky crossing from France in small boat

LONDON (AP) — Around 80 migrants have been rescued at sea by British authorities after a small boat got into difficulty while crossing the English Channel from France. The coastguard confirmed Thursday that it scrambled two helicopters after the incident while the Royal National Lifeboat Institution dispatched lifeboats. A spokesperson for the coastguard said the operation “concluded with all people accounted for and back on land.” The issue of how to stop migrants making the dangerous crossing across the Channel is one of the main issues during Britain’s general election campaign.

