Woman reunites with missing dog after nearly 2 years

By Emily Sanderson

Click here for updates on this story

FORT WAYNE, Indiana (WLWT) — After nearly giving up hope she’d ever see her dog again, a woman in Indiana got a call that he’d been found, two years after he went missing.

Samantha Powers got the call last week from the Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control Center.

Powers’ dog Loki went missing nearly two years ago in July when a friend was watching him while she was out of town.

The shelter said staff found him wandering in a neighborhood and when they scanned him for a microchip, it connected them to Powers.

Shelter officials said the reunion shows how important a microchip can be.

“Yea, the microchip was a lifesaver. Without that, I wouldn’t have got my boy back, that’s for sure. I definitely encourage people to get it, for sure. It seems like a little task that goes unnoticed until something like this happens, and then you get your baby back,” Powers said.

The family says whoever had Loki the last two years, took good care of him and she’s grateful.

The shelter offers walk-in microchipping services for $15 Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

We are extremely happy for Loki and his mom being reunited,” the shelter said in a post.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.