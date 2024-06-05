Trump campaign steps up vice presidential vetting efforts
By JILL COLVIN
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s campaign has begun requesting information from his potential vice presidential candidates, sending vetting paperwork to a list of top contenders in recent weeks. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance were among those who received requests. That’s according to a person familiar with the process who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private effort. The news comes a week after Trump was found guilty by a jury in Manhattan of 34 counts of falsifying business records in his criminal hush money trial.