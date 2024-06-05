At least 1 person seriously injured after tornado sweeps through northern DC suburbs

By Adrienne Winston and Ritu Prasad, CNN

(CNN) — At least one person is seriously injured after a tornado swept through parts of Montgomery County, Maryland – just north of Washington, DC – Wednesday evening, officials say.

In Gaithersburg, Maryland, five people were trapped in a home after it collapsed in the storm and have since been rescued, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief David Pazos told CNN. One of those residents is being taken to the hospital with traumatic injuries.

A spokesperson for the county’s fire and rescue service said earlier on X there were several reports of structure collapses with people trapped inside across Gaithersburg, a densely packed suburb with about 70,000 residents. The DC-area National Weather Service office said the tornado was spotted in Montgomery County just after 7:35 p.m. ET.

A tornado also was reported over Arbutus, Maryland – near Baltimore – around 8:55 p.m. ET, the National Weather Service office there said, moving east at 25 mph. Details about what damage that tornado caused, if any, were not immediately available. More than 400,000 people reside in the area covered by a warning issued for that second tornado.

As for the Gaithersburg tornado: Several people were removed from the damaged structures and transported to hospitals, emergency officials said.

The Baltimore weather service office also warned of high waves and winds for the Chesapeake Bay from Pooles Island to Sandy Point, including Baltimore Harbor, until 10:15 p.m. ET.

Montgomery County emergency management officials said the first tornado was over Gaithersburg, about 22 miles northwest of Washington, DC, shortly after 7:40 p.m. ET.

Photos and video from social media showed a moderate to large funnel on the ground as the storm moved east through parts of Gaithersburg toward Olney. The storm crossed I-270 around 7:30 p.m. ET.

Weak tornadoes are not uncommon in the DC region, but only a handful in recorded history have been EF3 or stronger. In 2002, an F4 tornado devastated parts of La Plata, Maryland, south of DC. That storm killed three people and caused more than $100 million in damage, according to data from the National Weather Service.

