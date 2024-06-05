Ship at full throttle in harbor causes major South Carolina bridge to close until it passes safely

Authorities say a large cargo ship lost control of its engines and went nearly full throttle through a South Carolina harbor, prompting the closure of one of the busiest bridges in the state. Harbor pilots were able to help the nearly 1,000-foot ship going nearly 20 mph get under the Ravenel Bridge safely. The Michigan 7 was eventually able to anchor several miles offshore while the Coast Guard investigates. Police cleared traffic, cyclists and pedestrians from the eight-lane bridge before it arrived. It remained closed for 10 minutes.

