Pro athletes understand gambling on their games is a non-negotiable no-no. Some learned the hard way
By JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writer
BOSTON (AP) — Professional athletes get told at the start of every season that if they gamble on their games, the consequences are severe. This spring they’ve gotten a more personal reminder, with both the NBA and Major League Baseball banning players for life. Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano was permanently banned this week for betting on games he was involved in. The NBA banished Raptors forward Jontay Porter in April. Other players say they should have known better. Marcano was the first active baseball player in a century banned for life for gambling. MLB said he placed hundreds of bets totaling more than $150,000 on baseball in 2022 and 2023.