New Jersey adopts public records overhaul but critics say it tightens access to documents

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed legislation overhauling access to the state’s public records, likely making it harder for the public and media to access some documents, according to critics. The Democrat on Wednesday acknowledged the disappointment of social justice, labor and other groups that had objected to the bill. But Murphy said he believed the changes to the law were relatively modest. The legislation alters the state’s Open Public Records Act, which the public and journalists regularly use to obtain documents from state and local governments. Such records also include budgets, agency receipts, public salaries, correspondence and other information that is not always easy to unearth.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.