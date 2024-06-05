More than 50 dogs locked in cages recovered from home near Big Bear

By Dean Fioresi

San Bernardino County (KCAL/KCBS) — Nearly 70 dogs trapped in cages were recovered from a home in an unincorporated part of San Bernardino County over the weekend.

Deputies were dispatched to the 39200 block of North Shore drive on Saturday at around 10 a.m. after receiving a report of animal cruelty, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

“When deputies arrived, they found a Uhaul truck with dogs in cages inside and numerous other dogs in poor condition throughout the property,” the statement said.

On Tuesday, further information on the conditions the animals were living in was released. Deputies said that they were left in the heat without foot and water.

The woman, identified as 44-year-old Marinda Montanez, claimed she was the caretaker for the dogs. She was cited and released at the scene, deputies said.

All of the dogs were surrendered to local Animal Control, according to the SBSD statement.

Later that evening, deputies were called back to the home for reports of neglect of Montanez’s 8-year-old daughter, who required medical treatment for wounds that she suffered.

“Investigators later discovered that Montanez left the children alone on May 31st to smoke cocaine in Victorville,” said a statement from San Bernardino deputies. “The three children were removed from Montanez’s care and placed with Children & Family Services.”

Montanez was arrested for child abuse/neglect and booked where she is being held on $100,00 bail.

Pause 4 Paws Big Bear, a nonprofit organization that helps pet owners connect with veterinary services in the tough to access San Bernardino Mountains, says that the person was representing themself as a dog rescue.

