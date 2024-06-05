Man in Mexico died of a bird flu strain that hadn’t been confirmed before in a human, WHO says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Health authorities say a man in Mexico died from a type of bird flu called H5N2 that has never before been found in a human. The World Health Organization says Mexican health officials confirmed the April death but don’t know how the man became infected. The strain that killed the man is not the same type of bird flu that is circulating in U.S. dairy cow populations and has mildly infected three farmworkers. There are many types of bird flu and some have killed people in various parts of the world, usually after contact with sick birds.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.