Join us for Call to Earth Day on December 4, 2024, and celebrate Connected Generations

(CNN) — Human-caused climate change is creating a host of problems around the world. The last 10 years have witnessed the 10 highest global temperatures in recorded history. How can we reverse this trend and provide solutions for a better future? Perhaps, the answer lies in the past.

This year, on Call to Earth Day, we’ll connect the generations and learn the wisdom our ancestors attained through thousands of years of sustainable living practices, learning how this ancient intelligence can be put back into practice in our daily lives.

On December 4, 2024, schools, individuals and organizations across the world will take action through a series of trash clean-ups, in a collective effort to improve the planet they’ll one day inherit. Each student will also be encouraged to write a letter to their future selves, discussing what they love most about the environment in which they live and why it’s part of an extraordinary planet worth protecting.

“Call To Earth Day — Connected Generations” celebrates the links between people and cultures and how these can help to play a vital role in preserving our planet.

We’re looking for people, young and old, to stand up and start taking action by cleaning up the environment around them. Whether it’s a beach, backyard, busy street or vacant lot, simply gather together a group of your friends, classmates or coworkers and help remove the rubbish causing environmental harm.

Once you have a plan, the next step is to let us know what you’ll be doing. You can register your Call to Earth Day event below.

Now you need to let your network know what you’re doing. Announce your plans on social media and you’ll be surprised how many other people it may inspire to take part or start their own clean-ups.

On December 4, be sure to take pictures and videos of your clean-up and post them on social media, using the hashtag #CallToEarth. We plan to feature numerous events across our many media platforms throughout the day, so hopefully we’ll see you on CNN!

If you plan to make a video of your event with a smartphone, be sure to frame it horizontally (or put more simply, just hold your phone sideways). You can also download our Call to Earth music for free, to play in the background. If you use other music we don’t own, then we sadly won’t be able to share your videos!

If you are still struggling to figure out what to do, we’re here to help. Drop us an email at calltoearth@cnn.com and someone from our team will be in touch to help provide ideas and connections.

