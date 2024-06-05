France hurries to let New Caledonia vote in European elections after its deadly unrest. Few want to

NICE, France (AP) — Days after France lifted emergency measures in New Caledonia to quell the worst unrest in decades in its Pacific territory, it is hurrying to ensure that the archipelago’s residents can vote in the upcoming European elections. But many, especially among the Indigenous Kanaks who have long sought independence, don’t care. European elections have traditionally seen low attendance in New Caledonia, whose votes weigh little against 48 million voters in mainland France and other overseas territories. Now, as barricades of charred vehicles remain even after French President Emmanuel Macron visited to calm tensions, the election turnout is expected to be even lower.

