FDA advisers urge targeting JN.1 strain in recipe for fall’s COVID vaccines

WASHINGTON (AP) — Government advisers say it’s time to update the recipe for the COVID-19 vaccines Americans will receive in the fall. They recommend targeting a version of the ever-evolving coronavirus called JN.1 But it was a tough choice. While JN.1 suddenly dominated last winter, a lot of its descendants also are on the rise. On Wednesday, advisers to the Food and Drug Administration ultimately said sticking with JN.1 rather than its offshoots promises to offer a better chance at cross-protection. The FDA will decide the final recipe soon. Moderna, Pfizer and Novavax are preparing to have shots available by fall.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.